Desjardins Cuts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $11.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

