Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.54 ($13.57).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

