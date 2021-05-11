Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

