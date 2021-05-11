Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.16.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.