Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thales has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

