Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

