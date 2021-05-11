Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

FRA:DPW opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.84 and a 200-day moving average of €42.87. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

