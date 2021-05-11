Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.08 ($65.97).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.87.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

