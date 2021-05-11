DEX Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $3.59 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

