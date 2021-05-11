DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and $974,441.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

