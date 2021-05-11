DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $8.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get DHT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 84,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.