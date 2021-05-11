Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $184.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

