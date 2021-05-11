DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DMAC. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

DMAC traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,831. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

