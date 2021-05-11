Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 1,318,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $945.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

