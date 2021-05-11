Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DBD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $940.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

