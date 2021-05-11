Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DMS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

