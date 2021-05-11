Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $203,000 Holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Image Sensing Systems were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISNS opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

