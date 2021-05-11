Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $233,000 Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Global Water Resources worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

