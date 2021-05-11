Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

