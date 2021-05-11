Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 121,477 Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of ObsEva worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131,524 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

