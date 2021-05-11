Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $166,000 Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $498.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

