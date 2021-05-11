Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Evogene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EVGN opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $87.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene Ltd. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.