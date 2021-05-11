Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIST opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

