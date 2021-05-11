Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington Sells 26,500 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $945.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 1,725,912 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

