dKargo (DKA) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $165.56 million and $1.53 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.