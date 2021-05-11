Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up to $47.38

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.38, but opened at $54.15. Domtar shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 81,811 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

