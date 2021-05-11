DopeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,044.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $588,931.61 and approximately $32,044.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.00652851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002433 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

