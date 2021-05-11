DOWCOIN Hits Market Cap of $9,036.62 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One DOWCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $9,036.62 and $15.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078859 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003017 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.00605707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

