DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Buy Rating at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cannonball Research currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $45.34 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

