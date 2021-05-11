Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00755411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00247969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01170906 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00731387 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

