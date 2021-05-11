Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

