Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.