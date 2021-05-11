Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

