Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

