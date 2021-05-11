Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

