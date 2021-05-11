Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 859.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 242.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

