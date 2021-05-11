Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

