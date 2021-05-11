Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $985,000 Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

