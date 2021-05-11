Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $994,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

