Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.