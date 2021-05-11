Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,267 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.