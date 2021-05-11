Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,399,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.