Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $78.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the lowest is $62.37 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $319.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 225,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

