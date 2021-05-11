Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

