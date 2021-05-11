Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 17,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

