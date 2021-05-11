Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 854,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,455. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.