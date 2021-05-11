Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

KODK opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

