Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 34.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

