Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

