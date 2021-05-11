Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of EVV opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

